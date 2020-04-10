White House Uses COVID-19 As A Reason To Create A Real-Time National Coronavirus Surveillance System
Apr 102020
April 10, 2020 Healthcare, Surveillance, U.S.
Joe Cadillic writes:
When is enough, enough? How many national surveillance systems does America need?
President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has created a task force that wants to create a real-time national coronavirus surveillance system.
An article in Politico.com revealed how the national coronavirus surveillance system would allow federal authorities to see why someone is visiting their doctor and why they are in the hospital.
Read more on MassPrivateI.