White House expected to issue executive order reining in spyware

Tonya Riley reports:

The Biden administration plans to issue an executive order restricting how federal agencies can use spyware that poses security risks to the U.S., according to a letter sent to House Intelligence Committee leaders.

According to the letter from the Departments of State and Commerce shared with CyberScoop by Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., the forthcoming order plans to “prohibit U.S. Government operational use of commercial spyware that poses counterintelligence or security risks to the United States or risks of being used improperly.”

Read more at Cyberscoop.

