White Castle Can’t Beat Worker Privacy Suit over Fingerprints

Andrea Vittorio reports:

White Castle System Inc. can’t beat claims that it invaded workers’ privacy by collecting and sharing fingerprint data without consent, an Illinois federal district court ruled.

The burger chain had tried to toss the lawsuit for lack of timeliness, because the alleged violations of the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act began in 2008, the year the law was enacted. But while the legal landscape in Illinois changed, White Castle’s practices didn’t, U.S. District Judge Judge John J. Tharp Jr. wrote in an Aug. 7 decision rejecting the company’s argument.