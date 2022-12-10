Which websites are sharing data about consumers with Elon Musk’s Twitter?

Adalytics has published a report that begins:

When Elon Musk bought Twitter, he also bought a treasure trove of internet traffic data from websites like Reddit, NYTimes.com, Amazon.com, studentaid.gov (Department of Education’s Free Application for Federal Student Aid), and the website of Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (dccc.org).

Government agencies, hospitals, over half of all US members of Congress, media publishers, and brands may not be aware that they are sharing terabytes of their visitors’ and audiences’ data with Twitter.

The vast majority of these entities have not enabled Twitter’s Restricted Data Usage (RDU) feature to set legal guardrails around what Twitter can do with that web traffic data.