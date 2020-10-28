Which Privacy Protections Apply? HIPAA, FERPA and COVID-19

Elizabeth G. Litten of FoxRothschild writes:

A recent conversation with a colleague in California prompted me to write this. He said that as part of its back-to-school plan, his children’s elementary school district “highly encouraged” that all students be tested for COVID-19 before returning to class. The district provided families with an in-home saliva test and asked parents to collect their child’s saliva, place the vial in a plastic bag along with some forms containing identifying information, and drop them off at the district offices before the start of school. He was surprised to see that the drop-off box was an open-lidded container on a table outside the entrance to the school district offices.