Which countries have banned TikTok, and why?

Mar 142023
 
 March 14, 2023  Posted by  Business, Online, Surveillance, Youth & Schools

Euronews and AP report:

Belgium has joined the list of countries that have recently issued orders banning the use of TikTok on government-issued devices as concerns grow over the app’s privacy and security.

The Chinese-owned video-sharing app will be temporarily prohibited from devices owned or paid for by Belgium’s federal government for at least six months, according to a post on Belgium’s prime minister’s website.

The European Union, The United States, Denmark, and Canada have also recently issued orders prohibiting the use of banned TikTok.

Read more at Euronews to find out what countries and what is happening in the U.S. with respect to TikTok.

