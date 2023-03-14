Which countries have banned TikTok, and why?

Euronews and AP report:

Belgium has joined the list of countries that have recently issued orders banning the use of TikTok on government-issued devices as concerns grow over the app’s privacy and security.

The Chinese-owned video-sharing app will be temporarily prohibited from devices owned or paid for by Belgium’s federal government for at least six months, according to a post on Belgium’s prime minister’s website.

The European Union, The United States, Denmark, and Canada have also recently issued orders prohibiting the use of banned TikTok.