WhatsApp update stops hackers being able to find your phone by calling it

Andrew Griffin reports:

A new WhatsApp feature could stop people from being found through phone calls, the company has said.

The tool, named “Protect IP Address in Calls”, is aimed at letting people ensure that they do not give away unwanted information to the people who call them up.

At the moment, WhatsApp calls are made in one of two ways: peer-to-peer or through WhatsApp’s servers. The new setting allows users to choose between them to ensure that they are able to keep information private.

