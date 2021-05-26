WhatsApp sues Indian government over new privacy rules – sources

May 262021
 
 May 26, 2021  Posted by  Business, Court, Featured News, Non-U.S.

Reuters reports:

WhatsApp has filed a lawsuit in Delhi against the Indian government seeking to block regulations coming into force on Wednesday that experts say would compel Facebook’s messaging app to break privacy protections, sources said.

The case asks the Delhi High Court to declare that one of the new IT rules is a violation of privacy rights in India’s constitution since it requires social media companies to identify the “first originator of information” when authorities demand it, people familiar with the lawsuit told Reuters.

The WhatsApp lawsuit escalates a growing struggle between Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government and tech giants including Facebook, Google’s parent Alphabet  and Twitter  in one of their key global growth markets.

Read more on Reuters.

