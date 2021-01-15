WhatsApp Privacy Policy: Judge withdraws from case after Facebook email to court

Gulam Jeelani reports:

Justice Prathiba M Singh of Delhi High Court on January 15 recused herself from hearing the petition challenging WhatsApp’s updated privacy policy.

Justice Singh took objection to an email received by the Court from WhatsApp before announcing to recuse herself from the matter.

The email, that Facebook-owned WhatsApp later withdrew unconditionally, reportedly pointed out that Justice Singh had appeared in a connected matter when she was a lawyer and, thus, cannot hear the case again.