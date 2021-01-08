WhatsApp forces users to agree to share private data with Facebook

 January 8, 2021

Anthony Cuthbertson reports:

WhatsApp will force users to agree to its new privacy policy within the next month, or else lose access to the app.

Agreeing to the terms will mean that a user’s private data, including their phone number, will be shared with Facebook, which owns WhatsApp.

All users must agree to the new terms by 8 February 2021, or else lose access to their chats and contacts.

The update comes in the form of an in-app notification, which users can choose to ignore until the date arrives.

