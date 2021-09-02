WhatsApp Fined $266 Million Over Data Transparency Breaches

 September 2, 2021

Stephanie Bodoni and Katharine Gemmell of Bloomberg report:

Facebook Inc.’s WhatsApp was ordered to pay a 225 million-euro ($266 million) penalty for failing to be transparent about how it handled personal information, its first fine under beefed-up European Union data protection law.

The Irish Data Protection Commission — Silicon Valley’s main privacy watchdog in Europe — said it found violations in the way WhatsApp explained how it processed users’ and non-users’ data, as well as how data was shared between WhatsApp and other Facebook companies.

Read more on Bloomberg.

