What Meta’s $1.3 Billion Fine Means For Threads And For Organizations When It Comes To Data Protection
Jul 202023
Shelly Kramer at V3B writes:
In May 2023, Meta was fined a record-breaking 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) by the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) for breaching the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The DPC ruled that Meta broke privacy laws by transferring Facebook EU users’ data illegally from Europe to the United States—and I believe this ruling will play a major role in the reason that Threads, Meta’s recently rolled-out social network, won’t be available in the EU in the near term.
