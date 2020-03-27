What Joe’s been reading, Friday edition

Joe Cadillic has been in overdrive, trying to keep us all informed about threats to our privacy and civil liberties. I can’t even keep up with all the links he sends me during the course of a day, so I thought that this week, I would just give you a list of links to just a few of the articles Joe has been reading and sending along:

And that’s just a smattering of what Joe has been sending in for us. He’s one of the most dedicated privacy and civil liberties advocate I’ve ever known. Joe and I have never met in person. We could pass on the street and not know each other. He does not get paid to help with this site or to develop his own site, MassPrivateI. And yet he does both tirelessly in the hope that people will wake up and protect their privacy and civil liberties.

Thank you so much, Joe.

Stay safe. Stay healthy. Stay in, everyone.