What is Meta Pixel, the code detected on health system websites in NC and beyond?

 June 20, 2022

Nadia Bey reports:

Four of North Carolina’s largest health care providers sent patient information to Facebook through a tool called Meta Pixel, a recent news report revealed, raising concerns about privacy breaches.

On Friday, a class action complaint filed in federal court in San Francisco alleged a health data breach. It accuses Meta, Facebook’s owner, of violating the Electronic Communications Privacy Act and other privacy laws by “intentionally intercepting” user data.

But what is Meta Pixel?

Read more at Charlotte Observer.

