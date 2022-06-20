What is Meta Pixel, the code detected on health system websites in NC and beyond?

Jun 202022
June 20, 2022 Breaches, Business, Court, Featured News, Healthcare, Online
Nadia Bey reports:
Four of North Carolina’s largest health care providers sent patient information to Facebook through a tool called Meta Pixel, a recent news report revealed, raising concerns about privacy breaches.
On Friday, a class action complaint filed in federal court in San Francisco alleged a health data breach. It accuses Meta, Facebook’s owner, of violating the Electronic Communications Privacy Act and other privacy laws by “intentionally intercepting” user data.
But what is Meta Pixel?
