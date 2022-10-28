What is Fog Reveal? A legal scholar explains the app some police forces are using to track people without a warrant

Oct 282022
 
 October 28, 2022  Posted by  Surveillance, U.S.

Anne Toomey McKenna writes:

Government agencies and private security companies in the U.S. have found a cost-effective way to engage in warrantless surveillance of individuals, groups and places: a pay-for-access web tool called Fog Reveal.

The tool enables law enforcement officers to see “patterns of life” – where and when people work and live, with whom they associate and what places they visit. The tool’s maker, Fog Data Science, claims to have billions of data points from over 250 million U.S. mobile devices.

Read more at The Conversation.

via Joe Cadillic’s Politically Incorrect News

