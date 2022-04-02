Maria Blough reports on how the Eau Claire Area School District is addressing parent concerns over its student privacy policy. Some parents are concerned that their children may not talk to them about issues such as gender identity and sexual orientation. If students confide in school personnel, privacy laws would prohibit the school personnel from disclosing that to parents.

Blough reproduces the letter the district has now sent to parents explaining the district’s position on the privacy issues after district personnel received actual threats. The letter says, in part:

While we all agree that collaboration between families, students and the school community is most beneficial – there are situations in which students do not wish to discuss issues with their families. Some federal courts have recognized student privacy rights on issues of gender and sexual orientation. If a child were to share their gender preference or sexual orientation with a staff member, and the staff member informed the parent without the child’s consent – this potentially violates the privacy rights of the student.

