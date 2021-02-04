What A New Administration Means for the FTC’s Data Privacy & Security Enforcement Agenda

Laura Kim and Nicole Roberts of Covington and Burling write:

With a new administration and a new Congress come key leadership changes and new priorities at the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The change in administration paves the way for a Democratic-led Commission, though a permanent FTC Chairman and a successor to Commissioner Chopra (who has been nominated to head the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau) might not be confirmed for several months. In the meantime, President Biden has appointed sitting Commissioner Slaughter to serve as Acting Chair.

[…]

Here is what the changes at the FTC may mean for the agency’s enforcement agenda: