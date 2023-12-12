West Virginia Legislature looking at data privacy law

Steven Allen Adams reports:
Lawmakers are wanting to add West Virginia to the more than a dozen states that protect the privacy of digital information for citizens.
Members of the Joint Standing Committee on the Judiciary received a briefing Tuesday morning on legislation set to be introduced during the Legislature’s 2024 regular session in January to protect data privacy. The briefing was part of the final day of December interim meetings at the Capitol.
The draft bill, similar to House Bill 3498 introduced earlier this year during the 2023 legislative session, would establish the Consumer Data Protection Act. The goal of the proposed legislation is to establish limitations on businesses or other entities that collect or sell personal information.
