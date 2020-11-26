Welcoming the Appointment of Kenya’s First Data Commissioner

Ariana Issaias reports:

On 16 November 2020, Ms Immaculate Kassait took her oath of office as Kenya’s first Data Protection Commissioner as appointed by the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary.

Commissioner Kassait, MBS, was formerly a Director at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission in charge of Voter Education, Partnerships and Communications. Under the Data Protection Act of Kenya (the Act), her appointment will be for a single term of six years and she will not be eligible for reappointment.

