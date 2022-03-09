Weight Watchers App Illegally Gathered Data From Children, F.T.C. Says

Claire Fahy reports:

WW International, the weight-loss organization formerly known as Weight Watchers, used an app to illegally collect personal information from children without their parents’ permission, the Federal Trade Commission said.

A complaint filed Friday by the Justice Department on behalf of the commission said that WW and its pediatric weight-loss app, Kurbo, violated the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, or COPPA, which requires apps and other online services geared toward children to get parental consent before collecting data from users under 13.

Read more at The New York Times.

