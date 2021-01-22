WeChat Snoops for Chinese Government, California Users Claim

Jan 222021
 
 January 22, 2021  Posted by  Breaches, Business, Court

Brian White reports:

Social messaging app WeChat cooperates with the Chinese government and censors speech, a proposed class action lawsuit filed by a group of Californians claims.

Filed in Santa Clara County, California Superior Court, six anonymous plaintiffs claim Tencent, the Chinese conglomerate operating WeChat, not only monitors texts and turns it over to Chinese Communist Party authorities, but also profits from using the content to fine tune their algorithms, according to the complaint.

Read more on Top Class Actions.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.