WeChat Snoops for Chinese Government, California Users Claim

Jan 222021
Brian White reports:
Social messaging app WeChat cooperates with the Chinese government and censors speech, a proposed class action lawsuit filed by a group of Californians claims.
Filed in Santa Clara County, California Superior Court, six anonymous plaintiffs claim Tencent, the Chinese conglomerate operating WeChat, not only monitors texts and turns it over to Chinese Communist Party authorities, but also profits from using the content to fine tune their algorithms, according to the complaint.
