Webinar – The New Breed of State Health Privacy Laws

There are so many webinars each week that I generally don’t sign up for them or post links to them, but this one really caught my eye because there have been so many recent changes at the state level.
The New Breed of State Health Privacy Laws
The State of Washington passed the My Health My Data (MHMD) Law, a very broad and powerful health privacy law that might be the strictest privacy law in the U.S. This law was soon followed by state health privacy laws in Nevada and Connecticut. These laws have implications far beyond health. In this webinar, Daniel Solove discusses these new laws with Mike Hintze (Hintze Law).
