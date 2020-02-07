Web browsing histories are being given to Australian police under data retention powers

 February 7, 2020

Josh Taylor reports:

Law enforcement agencies are being provided with the web browsing histories of people under investigation using mandatory data retention powers, despite the federal government specifically excluding that practice in the legislation, the commonwealth ombudsman has warned.

When the Coalition government passed mandatory data retention laws in 2015, the legislation explicitly ruled out forcing telecommunications companies to hold web-browsing histories of its users as part of the regime.

