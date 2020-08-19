Weather Channel App, IBM Settle L.A. Location Data Lawsuit

David McAfee reports:

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer filed suit against IBM and app operator TWC Product and Technology LLC in 2019, saying they used geolocation tracking technology to collect data while misleading consumers about its use.

The Weather Channel mobile phone app and its parent company, IBM Corp., have agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by Los Angeles city officials alleging they mined sensitive data on the location of app users without their consent.

Read more on Bloomberg Law.

L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer issued the following statement:

Los Angeles—Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer announced today that he has settled litigation he brought last year against TWC Product and Technology LLC (TWC), the operator of The Weather Channel mobile phone app, and its parent company International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). The lawsuit alleged that TWC and IBM used the location tracking technology present in the app to monitor where users live, work, and visit, twenty-four hours a day, and shared that information with third parties, without adequately disclosing those practices in the screens presented to users when they decide whether to allow location tracking.

Soon after the City Attorney filed the lawsuit, TWC and IBM revised those disclosure screens. Under the settlement, TWC and IBM have agreed to further revisions to those disclosures, which will help ensure transparency and informed consent. TWC and IBM have also agreed to provide the City Attorney notice of, and the opportunity to challenge in court, any future changes to its disclosure screens over the next two years.

“Personal privacy in the digital age is one of the most pressing issues of the 21st Century,” said Feuer. “Our successful work to ensure meaningful consumer notice and consent and to hold The Weather Channel App accountable puts other Apps on notice: We’re monitoring their practices and will continue to be vigilant in fighting for consumers.”