‘We were taken for fools’: MEPs fume at UK data protection snub

Nov 092022
Vincent Manancourt reports:
A key European Union lawmaker has described meetings with the U.K. government over the country’s data protection reform plans as “appalling.”
French MEP Gwendoline Delbos-Corfield said she felt “we were taken for fools” after Digital Minister Julia Lopez quit the meeting halfway through, U.K. Home Office ministers didn’t bother to meet them and the U.K.’s data regulator, the Information Commissioner’s Office, sent Acting Executive Director Emily Keaney rather than chief John Edwards.
