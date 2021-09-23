We can’t release medical records of ‘missing but found woman’ now – Administrator of Takoradi Hospital

I’m not sure I understand how they could release even the number of visits or approximate dates, but I am not expert on Ghana’s medical privacy laws and exceptions.

Modern Ghana reports:

The Administrator of the Takoradi Hospital, Rev. Osei Boateng, says the facility is holding in confidence the medical records of Josephine Panyin Mensah, the said pregnant woman who was allegedly kidnapped in Takoradi about two weeks ago.

According to him, the facility is unable to divulge detailed information concerning her visits to the facility to confirm or deny her pregnancy.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Rev. Boateng said the woman in question first visited the facility in September 2020, but records show that she made at least two other visits to the hospital for medical care.