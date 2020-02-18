Washington’s Proposed Privacy Act—Navigating the Requirements

Mark G. McCreary and Caroline A. Morgan of Fox Rothschild write:

A new version of the Washington Privacy Act, a privacy and data protection bill aimed to make businesses “responsible custodians of data,” proposes one of the most comprehensive state privacy laws.

Introduced featuring elements of the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and new requirements of its own.

The act was introduced Jan.13 and, if passed, would go into effect on July 31, 2021.