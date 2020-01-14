Washington State to Try Again for a Comprehensive Privacy Law

Mark Brennan, Scott Loughlin, Timothy Tobin, Bret Cohen, Melissa Bianchi, and Filippo Raso of Hogan Lovells write:

Washington State is already shaping up as a center of state privacy legislation for 2020.

Last year, SB 5376 (also known as the Washington Privacy Act, or WPA) gained significant traction in the legislature, passing the state Senate almost unanimously but ultimately failing in the House due to discussions around facial recognition and compliance challenges. State Senator Reuven Carlyle (D), chair of the state’s Senate Energy, Climate & Technology Committee, has now released a revised draft of the WPA for 2020. If enacted as drafted, this new version of the WPA would come into effect on July 31, 2021.