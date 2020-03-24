Washington State Passes Bill Limiting Government Use of Facial Recognition

Mar 242020
 
 March 24, 2020  Posted by  Laws, Surveillance, U.S.

Alexander Berengaut and Jadzia Pierce of Covington and Burling write:

On March 12, 2020, Washington’s state legislature passed SB 6280, a bill that will regulate state and local government agencies’ use of facial recognition services (“FRS’s”).  The bill aims to create a legal framework by which agencies may use FRS’s to the benefit of society (for example, by assisting agencies in locating missing or deceased persons), but prohibits uses that “threaten our democratic freedoms and put our civil liberties at risk.”

Read more on InsidePrivacy.

