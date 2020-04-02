Washington State Enacts New Facial Recognition Law

Alexander Berengaut and Jadzia Pierce of Covington and Burling write:

On March 31st, Washington Governor Jay Inslee signed into law SB 6280, a bill aimed at regulating state and local government agencies’ use of facial recognition services.  An overview of the law’s provisions can be found here.

Notably, Governor Inslee vetoed Section 10 of the bill, which aimed to establish a legislative task force that would study and provide recommendations regarding various issues related to facial recognition services (including “potential abuses and threats posed by the use of facial recognition services” and the “quality, accuracy, and efficacy” of a particular facial recognition service).

Read more on InsidePrivacy.

