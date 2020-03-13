Washington Privacy Act fails again, but state legislature passes facial recognition regulation

Khari Johnson reports:

For the second year running, lawmakers in the state of Washington have failed to pass sweeping data privacy legislation. The Washington Privacy Act, or SB 6281 — akin to Europe’s GPDR or California’s CCPA — would have allowed individuals to request that companies delete their data. But today Washington state House and Senate lawmakers did succeed in passing SB 6280, which addresses public and private facial recognition use. The bill requires facial recognition training and bias testing and mandates that local and state government agencies disclose use of facial recognition. It also creates a task force to consider recommendations and discrimination against vulnerable communities.