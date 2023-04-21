Washington Likely to Become First State to Enact a Comprehensive Health Privacy Law

Apr 212023
April 21, 2023 Healthcare, Laws, U.S.
Hunton Andrews Kurth writes:
On April 17, 2023, the Washington State House concurred to the Washington State Senate’s amendments to Washington State House Bill 1155, the My Health My Data Act (the “Act”), clearing the Act’s way to Governor Jay Inslee for a final signature. If enacted, the Act would be the first comprehensive consumer health information privacy law in the United States.
Specifically, the Act would apply to any legal entity that (1) conducts business in Washington state or offers products or services targeted at consumers in the state, and (2) determines the purpose and means of collecting, processing, sharing, or selling of consumer health data.
