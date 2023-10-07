Washington Gets Access to Patient Names, Emails in Fraud Case

Mary Anne Pazanowski reports:
Health-care providers must turn over patients’ names and contact information to Washington in the state’s consumer fraud litigation.
Neither the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act nor its state equivalent protected the information from compelled disclosure in a civil case because there’s already a protective order in place, and the state demonstrated good cause for the information, the US District Court for the Western District of Washington said Wednesday.
