Warrantless-Entry Tangle Faces High Court Unraveling

Jack Rodgers reports:

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to decide whether the belief alone that a person has committed a misdemeanor is enough basis for police to enter a home without a warrant.

The case involves Arthur Lange, of Sonoma, California, who was playing music loudly in his car while headed home in 2016. After observing Lange honking his horn, highway patrol officer Aaron Weikert followed from a distance, intending to initiate a traffic stop but not activating overhead lights or his siren.

It was only once Lange had clicked his garage door opener that Weikert activated his lights, pulling into the driveway behind Lange.