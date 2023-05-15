Warnings over NHS data privacy after ‘stalker’ doctor shares woman’s records

Today’s reminder that insider snooping can leave patients anxious, angry, and distrustful of ever sharing their protected health information again — even if they are not the patient who was victimized.

Denis Campbell reports on an insider snooping case involving the UK’s NHS:

The confidentiality of NHS medical records has been thrown into doubt after a “stalker” hospital doctor accessed and shared highly sensitive information about a woman who had started dating her ex-boyfriend, despite not being involved in her care. The victim was left in “fear, shock and horror” when she learned that the doctor had used her hospital’s medical records system to look at the woman’s GP records and read – and share – intimate details, known only to a few people, about her and her children.

Read more at The Guardian.