Waitress says her private sex tape was leaked by her coworkers on Facebook

Samira Sadeque reports:

A North Carolina woman is reportedly suing her former employer after her coworkers shared sexually explicit videos of her on social media.

The woman, who was a waitress at the Firebirds Wood Fired Grill in Charlotte, North Carolina, is suing the restaurant for $100,000 in damages, according to Charlotte-based radio service WBT.

She quit her job in 2019 after her coworkers allegedly harassed her for seven months, according to the News Observer. She is reportedly suing on the basis of lost income and emotional distress.