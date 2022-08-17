WA Health sorry over monkeypox data breach

Aug 172022
August 17, 2022 Breaches, Govt, Healthcare, Non-U.S.
Michael Ramsey reports:
Western Australia’s health department has apologised for accidentally leaking the personal details of passengers aboard a flight carrying a person infected with monkeypox.
A woman who travelled on the flight from Doha last week said she received the document in an email from WA Health.
It contained the personal information of 47 passengers who sat near each other on the flight, including their names, addresses and passport numbers.
Read more at The Age.