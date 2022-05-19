VPN service providers that do not comply with new guidelines can exit India: MeitY

Asheeta Regidi and Prashant Mali of NewsNine report:
In a new rule issued late April, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and the Computer Emergency Response Team India (CERT-In) asked data centres, VPS and VPN service providers, intermediaries and crypto exchanges to store user data for at least a period of five years. The authority said the new rule will help “coordinate response activities as well as emergency measures with respect to cyber security incidents”. The data storage rule would also apply in case a user cancels their subscription to a service. As per the new law, all service providers, intermediaries, data centres, body corporate and Government organisations will also need to designate a Point of Contact to interface with CERT-In.
[…]
Now, the minister of state for electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has said that Virtual Private Network or VPN service providers that are not ready to comply with the new guidelines have the only option to exit from India.
