Voter List Access, Maine Privacy Law Clash at First Circuit

Allie Reed reports:

Maine’s privacy law protecting voters’ personal information is in question after a panel of First Circuit judges suggested a conservative election law firm has standing to sue the secretary of state.

The Public Interest Legal Foundation is suing Maine over its law preventing people who obtain personal information from its central voter registration system from republishing it online. The firm says that information is crucial to its work monitoring states’ compliance with voter list laws and analyzing registration data.

Maine’s registration system contains the names, addresses, birth years, and voting history for the state’s 1.1 million registered voters.