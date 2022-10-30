“Voice biomarker” tech analyzes your voice for signs of depression

Jennifer A. Kingson writes:

Software that analyzes snippets of your speech to identify mental health problems is rapidly making its way into call centers, medical clinics and telehealth platforms.

The idea is to detect illnesses that might otherwise go untreated.

Why it matters: Proponents of “voice biomarker” technology say the underlying artificial intelligence is good enough to recognize depression, anxiety and a host of other maladies.

But its growing ubiquity raises privacy concerns similar to those brought about by facial recognition.

Driving the news: Hospitals and insurance companies are installing voice biomarker software for inbound and outbound calls, so that — with patients’ explicit permission — they can identify in real time if someone they’re chatting with may be anxious or depressed, and refer them for help.