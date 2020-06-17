Vodafone Ghana assures customers of data security following complaint about contact tracing initiative

Magdalene Teiko Larynyoh reports:

In a statement, Vodafone said it “has acted responsibly and transparently in abiding by the laws of Ghana and categorically rejects all claims that there has been a breach in the privacy rights of our valued customers.”

[…]

The statement from Vodafone explained that in March this year, President Nana Akufo-Addo, passed an Executive Instrument (E.I. 63) that demanded the mobile network operators in the country, including Vodafone Ghana, to submit subscriber information known as Call Data Records (CDRs) to the National Communications Authority (NCA).

The statement explained further that the requirement was part of the government’s contact tracing initiative in the ongoing fight against COVID-19.