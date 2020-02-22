Vizibilezone Wants Pedestrians To Let Drivers Track Their Location In Real-Time

 February 22, 2020  Posted by  Surveillance

Joe Cadillic writes:

Have you ever felt unsafe crossing the street? You could look both ways before crossing the street and feel safe, knowing you used common sense to navigate street crossings.

Or, you could download this app which alerts drivers to slow down and/or stop as you approach an intersection allowing you to cross the street safely.

An Israeli start-up company called Viziblezone (VZ) wants pedestrians, bicyclists, people on skateboards, scooters etc., to send their locations to vehicles in real-time.

