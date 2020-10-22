Virtual learning company admits releasing student data in bid to expand in Missouri

Kurt Erikson reports:

A company offering virtual learning programs in Missouri “inadvertently” released student information as it worked the Capitol halls earlier this year in a bid to make it easier to expand its offerings.

In an Aug. 20 letter, Christopher Neale, assistant commissioner of the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, said the company distributed a spreadsheet to lobbyists, lawmakers and members of the state Board of Education that included personal information of students.

I’m glad they put “inadvertently” in quotation marks.

K12, known as the Missouri Virtual Academy, or MOVA in Missouri, is not to be confused with Doug Levin’s wonderful k12 cybersecurity resource.

 

