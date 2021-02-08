Virginia Set to Become Second State to Pass a Comprehensive Privacy Law

Kirk J. Nahra and Ali A. Jessani of Wilmer Hale write:

The long wait to see if any state would join California in passing a comprehensive privacy law is finally coming to an end, as the Virginia Senate passed the Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act (CDPA) on February 3. An identical version of the bill had already passed the Virginia House of Delegates on January 29, which means that reconciling the two versions of the bill before the February 11 deadline will likely be a mere formality. The bill will then be sent to the governor of Virginia for his signature. Should it be signed into law, the Virginia CDPA will go into effect on January 1, 2023, the same day as the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA).