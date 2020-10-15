Virginia Search Warrant Seeking to Identify Peaceful Protestors

Paul Alan Levy writes:

Yesterday, we filed a motion to quash a search warrant seeking to obtain from Facebook the confidential files of an activist group that has been protesting the refusal of Virginia authorities to step in to protect the health of immigration detainees in a private prison in Farmville, Virginia. The motion builds on successful work three years ago along with the ACLU in opposing the Trump Administration’s attempt to raid online files of a group that ran protests at his inauguration. The ACLU’s argument back then was based on the Fourth Amendment, influenced by the First Amendment; our briefs were based entirely on the First Amendment right to speak anonymously.