Virginia Passes Legislation Prohibiting the Use of Employees’ Social Security Numbers as Identifiers

Apr 192023
 
 April 19, 2023  Posted by  Laws, U.S., Workplace

Jason C. Gavejian and Joseph J. Lazzarotti of JacksonLewis write:

On March 21, 2023, Virginia’s governor approved Senate Bill 1040, which prohibits an employer from using an employee’s social security number or any derivative as an employee’s identification number. The bill also prohibits including an employee’s social security number or any number derived from the social security number on any identification card or badge.

Read more at Workplace Privacy, Data Management & Security Report

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.