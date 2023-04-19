Virginia Passes Legislation Prohibiting the Use of Employees’ Social Security Numbers as Identifiers
Jason C. Gavejian and Joseph J. Lazzarotti of JacksonLewis write:
On March 21, 2023, Virginia’s governor approved Senate Bill 1040, which prohibits an employer from using an employee’s social security number or any derivative as an employee’s identification number. The bill also prohibits including an employee’s social security number or any number derived from the social security number on any identification card or badge.
