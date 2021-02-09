Virginia Legislature Passes Comprehensive Privacy Law: The Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act

Libbie Canter and Kayvan Farchadi of Covington & Burling write:

The Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act (HB 2307 / SB 1392), introduced in the House of Delegates on January 20, passed both houses of Virginia’s state legislature on February 5 with large bipartisan majorities.  This comprehensive privacy bill, which would take effect on January 1, 2023, follows a similar framework as the current version of the Washington Privacy Act (“WPA”), though it differs from the WPA in important respects.  We have included a high level summary of some of the bill’s provisions below.

Read more on InsidePrivacy.

