Virginia Legislature Passes Comprehensive Privacy Law: The Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act

Libbie Canter and Kayvan Farchadi of Covington & Burling write:

The Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act (HB 2307 / SB 1392), introduced in the House of Delegates on January 20, passed both houses of Virginia’s state legislature on February 5 with large bipartisan majorities. This comprehensive privacy bill, which would take effect on January 1, 2023, follows a similar framework as the current version of the Washington Privacy Act (“WPA”), though it differs from the WPA in important respects. We have included a high level summary of some of the bill’s provisions below.