Virginia Becomes the Second State with a Comprehensive Privacy Law

Kyle Dull, Kyle R. Fath, and Patrick Waldrop of BakerHostetler write:

Governor Ralph Northam has signed the Consumer Data Protection Act (CDPA), making Virginia the second state with a comprehensive privacy law. The CDPA is inspired by both the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and General Data Protection Regulation and takes effect Jan. 1, 2023 (the same date as most of the provisions of the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA)). As we outlined in our analysis of the CDPA, the law grants consumers rights to access, correct, delete and obtain a copy of personal data and to opt out of the sale of personal data, the processing of personal data for the purposes of targeted advertising and profiling (automated decision-making).