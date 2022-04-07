Violation Of Patient Privacy During ECG, Hiranandani Hospital Suspends Housekeeping Staff

Medical Dialogues reports:

Mumbai: Following the controversy at the Hiranandani Hospital where a housekeeping staff walked in during a 35-year- old woman author’s electrocardiogram (ECG) test, the internal committee of the hospital suspended the housekeeper on Tuesday.

Earlier the committee told that they would conduct an investigation on Monday. As a result, they submitted the report stating that a one-week outside training would be given to the boy as a result of his action.

Meanwhile, the hospital maintained its statement that he had no intention and that it was an accident.