Vietnam to require social media users to verify identity

May 9, 2023 Laws, Non-U.S., Online, Surveillance
Reuters reports:
Vietnam is preparing to make it mandatory for social media users of both local and foreign platforms to verify their identity in a bid to rein in online scams, state media reported on Monday.
The measure, part of the Telecommunications Law Amendment to be issued by the end of this year, will enable law enforcement agencies to track down offenders using social media to break the law, state-run Voice of Vietnam (VOV) newspaper reported.
